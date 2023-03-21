Perhaps it was lost amid more pressing issues — such as the first reading of the CROWN Act, an anti-discrimination policy that would offer protections for people of color in Frankfort who wear natural or protective hairstyles — but at the March 13 city commission meeting, newly-installed Frankfort Fire Chief Jason Monroe briefed leaders on the importance of certifying residents in CPR and increasing the number of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in the community.
AEDs are used to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, a condition that occurs when the heart stops beating unexpectedly. An AED helped save the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Jan. 2 when he suffered a cardiac event during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.
Since that game — which was aired to a nationally televised audience on Monday Night Football — there has been a renewed interest in adding more AEDs in public places. Monroe estimates that the city will need to invest in approximately 40 more AEDs to ensure that every public facility (parks, sports fields and public event space) has access to this important lifesaving tool.
Both Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools confirmed to The State Journal earlier this year that there is at least one AED in every local school. FCS also has two at the bus garage, central office and each of the middle schools as well as three at Franklin County High School and four at Western Hills. FIS also has an AED at F.D. Wilkinson Gym.
Not only did Hamlin’s cardiac arrest highlight the need for more AEDs, it brought much-needed attention to the importance of being certified in CPR — an emergency lifesaving procedure that if performed when the heart stops beating can double or triple survival chances after cardiac arrest.
The fire chief — who said, “We can’t have too many people trained in CPR” — told the city commission that approximately 200 Frankfort residents have received CPR certification since the start of the year.
We appreciate the fire department’s educational and community outreach efforts and encourage more local citizens to become CPR-certified. We also hope that the city will fund the 40 additional AEDs that Monroe said it needs at public facilities.
