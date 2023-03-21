Perhaps it was lost amid more pressing issues — such as the first reading of the CROWN Act, an anti-discrimination policy that would offer protections for people of color in Frankfort who wear natural or protective hairstyles — but at the March 13 city commission meeting, newly-installed Frankfort Fire Chief Jason Monroe briefed leaders on the importance of certifying residents in CPR and increasing the number of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in the community.

AEDs are used to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, a condition that occurs when the heart stops beating unexpectedly. An AED helped save the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Jan. 2 when he suffered a cardiac event during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

