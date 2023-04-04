Of Kentucky’s 171 school districts just four boards of education are comprised solely of females and only two have an all-woman board as well as a female superintendent. Powell County is one and the second is none other than our very own Frankfort Independent Schools.
It hasn’t always been this way and it actually never occurred to board members until it was brought to their attention following November’s general election.
In fact, when Jina Greathouse, the current FIS board chair, was initially elected 22 years ago she was the only female representative. But, she was quick to point out, the composition of the board seemingly changes with each election.
“I have served with a wide variation of board members with respect to gender, age, profession and political party affiliation,” she told The State Journal, adding that the board of education has been as diverse and distinctive as the FIS district itself.
The FIS board also consists of vice chair Becky Barnes, who has served for a decade; Sabrina Gordon, an FHS graduate who joined the board late last year to replace Amelia Berry who resigned; as well as Margaret Tillman, who is well-known in the area for her community involvement with the Family Resource and Youth Service Centers Board and the Kings Center; and Donna Hecker, who has served as a leader in several organizations including Citizens for Open Government, WalkBike Frankfort and the Rotary Club of Frankfort. Both Tillman and Hecker ran unopposed in November.
One of only 32 female superintendents throughout the state, Sheri Satterly was hired in June replacing Houston Barber, who left to become a deputy superintendent with Fayette County Public Schools.
In addition to Satterly, the director of special education, the finance director and Second Street School’s principal are also female — giving FIS “four women in a very small district that doesn’t have a ton of upper level leadership positions, and all-female board,” as the superintendent put it.
Gordon said each board member brings a different perspective and though they may not always agree, they all care for students, parents, staff, teachers and FIS community.
Obviously the all-female board and superintendent combination wasn’t a concerted effort, but that doesn’t make the feat any less rare. Consider this: Less than 2% of school boards across Kentucky can claim this achievement.
We commend all who choose to serve, but these women in particular, who are showing girls of the next generation that females — and especially women of color — can serve in positions of leadership and make decisions.
