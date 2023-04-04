Of Kentucky’s 171 school districts just four boards of education are comprised solely of females and only two have an all-woman board as well as a female superintendent. Powell County is one and the second is none other than our very own Frankfort Independent Schools.

It hasn’t always been this way and it actually never occurred to board members until it was brought to their attention following November’s general election.

