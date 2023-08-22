In addition to approving a $4 per hour pay raise for bus drivers in the Frankfort Independent Schools district, the board of education sent a powerful message to those charged with transporting students.
“We highly value the unwavering commitment and dedication of our school bus drivers,” FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly said during last week’s board meeting. “They are not just drivers; they are trusted mentors, reliable figures, and an essential part of the Frankfort Independent Schools family. This wage increase reflects our appreciation for their hard work and investment in the safety and well-being of our students.”
The raise for the district’s four full-time bus drivers is effective immediately — bringing the starting hourly rate to $21.06. All drivers are required to have a commercial driver’s license (CDL).
The board hopes to hire a fifth full-time driver with Satterly stating that a total of five bus drivers are needed for routes to run efficiently. A fifth bus driver would also mean that the district could provide both morning and afternoon preschool routes as well as transportation for FIS students involved in JROTC at Franklin County High School and for those who attend Trailblazer (a career and technical center in Harrodsburg).
“It is a very competitive market for a position that requires a certain certification,” Board Chair Jina Greathouse added. “The bus driver shortage is certainly not isolated to us. This is a good next step to try to fill those driver seats.”
A bus driver shortage last year that left some drivers making double and triple runs is what led to Jefferson County Public Schools — the largest district in Kentucky with nearly 100,000 students — seeking help from AlphaRoute, a Massachusetts-based consulting company that maps out courses and stops by using computer algorithms.
The number of bus routes shrunk and school start times were staggered, but the roll out of the redesign on Aug. 9, students’ opening day, was termed a fiasco with some students not being picked up in the morning and others not returning home until nearly 10 p.m.
We believe that improving bus driver pay — like FIS did — would go a long way to alleviating the driver shortage at JCPS and we commend the local district for acknowledging the value of quality, dependable drivers.
