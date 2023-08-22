In addition to approving a $4 per hour pay raise for bus drivers in the Frankfort Independent Schools district, the board of education sent a powerful message to those charged with transporting students.

“We highly value the unwavering commitment and dedication of our school bus drivers,” FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly said during last week’s board meeting. “They are not just drivers; they are trusted mentors, reliable figures, and an essential part of the Frankfort Independent Schools family. This wage increase reflects our appreciation for their hard work and investment in the safety and well-being of our students.”

