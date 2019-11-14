For today’s kindergartners, being prepared for school is more than just knowing the ABCs and 1, 2, 3s. According to the latest results from the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood, the number of Frankfort Independent Schools kindergartners who are ready for school shot up 36 percentage points from last school year.
The numbers for the district, which were shared at a Tuesday school board meeting, determined that 79% of this year’s kindergartners tested “ready” on the BRIGANCE screening test. That figure is up from 43% the previous year. The state average was 51.1%.
Given at the start of the school year, the screening test is used to measure the preparedness of Kentucky kindergartners and divides students into three categories — ready, the highest; ready with enrichments; and ready with interventions.
“I think there’s bright things on the horizon for what our reading and math achievement scores will look like in years to come,” said Brittany Howell, FIS special education director\director of district student services.
In fact, kindergarten readiness scores can also be an indicator of future test scores such as the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP). On that test 70% of the class ranked above the 40 percentile for reading and 83% were higher than the 40 percentile for math.
It seems recent initiatives the district has undertaken, such as work on the Profile of a Kindergartner project and an early childhood education summit over the summer, has helped students better prepare for school. Of the 56 kindergartners in this year’s class, 84% were exposed to early childhood learning experiences, such as day care or preschool, prior to starting school.
We commend FIS for its continued commitment to Frankfort students and families from kindergarten through graduation. These numbers indicate there are more great things to come for the district and we look forward to seeing what’s next.