Recent Franklin County Fiscal Court decisions regarding economic growth and development have left us scratching our heads as to the court’s intent.
The list of anti-business decisions and rhetoric keeps growing.
At a special meeting on Friday, county leaders approved the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which includes a reduction in funding for the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and an elimination of funding for Downtown Frankfort Inc. — two groups whose mission is to promote the area to prospective businesses and residents.
KCDC, which gets half its funding from the city and the other half from the county, received $15,000 less than the previous year. County leaders eliminated $8,000 in funding for DFI, which historically has been funded by the city and county, as well as corporate and other private donors.
While we can’t be fully certain what the final decision will be, judging by magistrates' questions and comments during a seven-hour public hearing on the rezoning of property at 690 Duncan Road, it looks as though the court is leaning toward ignoring the advice of the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission and denying an application to convert the land from agricultural to industrial.
Calling it a “miscommunication” between the city and county, earlier this year the fiscal court reached a stalemate in a vote to decide whether to hire a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) expert to guide the local governments through financing public infrastructure on Parcels B and C, the former Capital Plaza land whose redevelopment is seen as the catalyst for downtown revitalization. The court has since agreed to pay its half of the $25,000 fee for Jim Parsons, a TIF consultant with KMK Law in Cincinnati, but the original vote still leaves a bad taste in our mouths.
Singularly, any one of these actions might be defensible, but in totality — and absent any vision from county government for the community's long-range economic vitality — the court seems to be sending an anti-growth message to prospective investors in as perilous an economy as the community has faced in nearly a century.
Since no current and recent efforts by people and organizations working hard on behalf of Frankfort's economy have been to the court's satisfaction, we believe Franklin County's elected leaders owe it to the taxpayers to communicate a new strategy for economic development, and we challenge them to do so.
