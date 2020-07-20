It seems the only thing the Franklin County Fiscal Court can agree on is not agreeing. Over the last several months we have noticed increasing dissention among the court members, and Thursday evening’s meeting was no different. They were at it again — this time over Judge-Executive Huston Well’s nomination of banker and civic leader John Senter to the planning board.
Senter, vice president of Community Trust Bank, was selected by Wells to fill the vacancy on the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission left by Joyce Honaker, who did not seek reappointment.
Wells told the court he nominated Senter over the other applicant, Brent Sweger, because Senter is in the banking industry and has been asking to serve on the board for a long time.
But that answer didn’t sit well with Magistrates J.W. Blackburn, Marti Booth, Scotty Tracy and Michael Mueller — the same four county leaders who rejected the planning commission’s recommendation that agricultural land on Duncan Road be rezoned industrial earlier this month. Senter is a former chairman of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, which supported the controversial zoning change, joining other business leaders in saying that the land is sorely needed to accommodate industrial growth and job creation.
Blackburn and Booth both advocated for Sweger, a state worker and longtime advocate for stricter land use management through his work in Envision Franklin County and other organizations.
“If you didn’t know either person … only reviewing qualifications, you’ve got a guy who actively served on the comprehensive plan update committee during the last full update; voluntarily served on the planning and zoning committee and board of adjustments; was lead manager/author of the master plan in ’07 and ’16; a lead in the committee that wrote the new zoning category for the redevelopment of downtown; led the effort to reduce parking requirements for commercial uses in Franklin County …,” Blackburn said of Sweger’s experience.
But, Wells reminded the court Senter was his nomination and that is the person they must vote on.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian and Lambert Moore joined the judge and voted in favor of Senter. Blackburn, Booth, Tracy and Mueller dissented with both Tracy and Mueller raising concerns about Senter currently serving on three other boards. Wells explained that Senter would resign from the other boards, but the nomination failed in a 4-3 vote.
Following the meeting, the tug-of-war continued with Blackburn adding that he just wanted the best man for the job and the judge saying that board nominations have become “a power issue.”
“It’s sad to see, because people are going to be reluctant to get on a board when they find out that my fiscal court votes ‘no’ on them, to the point of turning them down,” Wells explained, saying the court had previously “gotten after” him for his reappointments, which is why he chose someone who really wanted the job.
The discord on the court is obvious and emotions are running high. We agree with the judge that citizens will be hesitant to apply for boards if their nominations become public pawns in the ongoing tug-of-war between fiscal court factions.
