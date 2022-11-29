With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa on the horizon, it’s that time of year when we believe in the magic of the holiday season. Perhaps we all could take a cue from the Franklin County High School football team who has been believing in the hard work they have put in, their system, coaches and, most importantly, each other, since head coach Eddie James set out to rebuild the program in 2017.

For the third straight year the Flyers have been in the Class 4A final four. In 2020 FCHS went toe to toe with perennial powerhouse Boyle County in the state championship game, before falling in overtime. Last year the Flyers lost at Johnson Central 42-24 in the state semifinal.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription