With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa on the horizon, it’s that time of year when we believe in the magic of the holiday season. Perhaps we all could take a cue from the Franklin County High School football team who has been believing in the hard work they have put in, their system, coaches and, most importantly, each other, since head coach Eddie James set out to rebuild the program in 2017.
For the third straight year the Flyers have been in the Class 4A final four. In 2020 FCHS went toe to toe with perennial powerhouse Boyle County in the state championship game, before falling in overtime. Last year the Flyers lost at Johnson Central 42-24 in the state semifinal.
On Friday, Franklin County, which led Corbin 35-34 with just over 4 minutes remaining in the state semifinal and played one heck of a game, came up short after allowing a touchdown and a pick-6 in the final 2½ minutes.
But the Flyers’ path to glory hasn’t been smooth. This year’s team especially has had its fair share of adversity. It’s no secret that FCHS had a tough schedule. In fact, it was the same schedule the team played the previous year when it advanced to the final four.
After opening the season with a loss to Scott County in the Battle of Elkhorn Creek, the Flyers trounced crosstown foe Western Hills before suffering a three-game skid to Corbin, Ballard and Woodford County.
Franklin County’s record was 1-4 and to top it off starting junior quarterback Gavin Hurst, who threw for 1,212 yards and 11 TDs in 2021, was injured Sept. 9 against Ballard. Zack Claudio moved to QB for a few games before Emanuel Smith took over the position against Waggener on Oct. 14.
Running back Kaden Moorman, who previously committed to play college ball at Kentucky but has since decommitted, was also banged up and missed a few games for the Flyers.
But none of that stopped the team from compiling a 3-1 district record and ousting John Hardin in the opening round of the playoffs, Spencer County in the second round and Warren East for a regional title before Friday’s defeat at Corbin.
“… no team has been tested or put through as much adversity as this team, and we just kept coming back,” senior Peyton Ledford, an Army commit, told The State Journal. “We wanted it so much that we never gave up and we always had faith in each other and just kept coming.”
Along the way, the Flyers turned us all into believers and we are proud to have them representing us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.