At the beginning of the Class 4A football playoffs, if you would have asked anyone outside of Franklin County about the Flyers’ chance of playing in this year’s Class 4A state championship game, the answer would likely have been slim to none. However, the resilient Flyers (9-1) have methodically knocked off postseason opponents — including the most recent victim, Johnson Central, the defending state champs — on a weekly basis.

Despite compiling a 20-2 record over the past two seasons, Franklin County has quietly — for those out of earshot of Frankfort — earned its spot in the final, where it will take on an undefeated Boyle County team that will be seeking revenge for a one-point loss to Johnson Central in last year’s final.

Some are sure to compare the matchup to David vs. Goliath — with FCHS in one corner making its first state championship appearance, and Boyle County with its storied history of eight state crowns, including two in Class 2A, four in Class 3A and two Class 4A titles, in the other.

But as this Franklin County team has repeatedly proven, they should never be written off — especially before even stepping foot on the field, as many did before last week’s semifinal game.

Yet being the underdog is a role this brotherhood of Flyers has come to relish. They have been shocking and silencing the critics all season.

What should come as no surprise is the team’s belief in each other, their coaches and the game plan. Along the way, they have picked up some hardware and met each goal with the exception of one — the state championship that they will play for Friday.

Congratulations to FCHS Coach Eddie James, his staff and the players for turning us all into believers. It’s been quite a run and we are proud of your no-quit attitude.

Now, go make history — as all of Franklin County will be cheering you on.

