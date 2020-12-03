After twice being on the losing end of three games decided by a total of 11 points over the past two seasons, Franklin County’s 42-6 win at Central to claim the Class 4A District 4 title last Friday may have stunned many across the state, but it was no surprise to the Flyers or the Frankfort community.
From an undefeated regular season last year that ended in an 18-7 second-round playoff loss to the Yellow Jackets in a game that was played in Versailles due to poor field conditions at Benny Watkins Field to Central’s come-from-behind 18-16 win in the final 10 seconds in October, Franklin County knew what it was up against and didn’t back down.
“Our kids were ready and they did what they were supposed to do,” said FCHS coach Eddie James, whose 7-1 team will take on Allen County-Scottsville (5-3) at home for the regional championship Friday.
That’s the thing about this Franklin County team: They have grit and play as a unit, not as a bunch of stars. There is no “I” in this team.
Take, for instance, the cogs in the Flyers’ high-powered offense. Sure, quarterback Nick Broyles and wide receiver Fred Farrier are standouts at their positions. However, in football you have to keep the defense honest and Broyles-to-Farrier only works if Peyton Ledford runs the ball, Zack Claudio and the other receivers are also catching passes and the offensive linemen pick up their blocks to give Broyles enough time to stand in the pocket and throw.
But, perhaps more importantly, the offense doesn’t even get on the field unless the defense does its job. And the Flyers defense has not disappointed this season — allowing just 80 points all year, including only 26 in the past four games.
The FCHS defense takes pride in being relentless, physical and disciplined and seems to get better with each game. In the Flyers’ Oct. 24 game against Central, Jackets’ running back Malachi Williams hung 192 rushing yards on County’s defense. Last week, they held him to 79 yards.
“Our goal was to send a message to the rest of the state that we’re coming,” said Franklin County defensive lineman NaHavian Davis.
Message received.
While the coronavirus pandemic prevents most fans from physically being at the game, know that on Friday all of Franklin County will be cheering the Flyers on to victory.
