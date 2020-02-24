Everyone has heard the old saying “actions speak louder than words.” But perhaps no one personifies those words better than the Rev. Ron Moore, associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church, and his family.

In case you missed it, the African American family’s vehicle was vandalized with a racial slur in black paint while the minister’s wife and daughter were shopping at Kroger West in September.

Richard Beeler II, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, in Franklin County District Court in December and was ordered to pay a fine of $453; write an apology note to the family; and wash the victims' car.

From the onset, Moore took the moral high road, vocalizing forgiveness for Beeler and his actions in a guest column in The State Journal (“Guest columnist: Victim of racial slur holds no grudges,” Oct. 8) published just a week after the incident.

“I have asked the Lord to heal the heart of the person who committed this horrible act on my family. I hold no grudges,” he wrote. “I honestly want the person to be rehabilitated.”

In fact, Moore recommended that the charges be dropped and even met and prayed with Beeler prior to his entering the guilty plea. Moore said the family received the apology and all is forgiven.

Which makes us wonder — in a world where we are quick to react in a negative manner — whether we would have responded with the same compassion and forgiveness of someone who had wronged us?

“We cannot only love our friends and family. We must love all people at all times,” Moore wrote in his column — words he later backed up, because the things you do show your true intentions and feelings.

Moore said even in the midst of hate, many in the community made his family feel loved. How many of us would react the same way?

