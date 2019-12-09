Started a little more than two years ago following a Together Frankfort event in response to the racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort (FORR) has made and continues to make an impact in our community.
The group, founded by Ed Powe and the Rev. Scott Rollins, raises awareness of race and race-related issues by encouraging honest, face-to-face conversations about race topics. Wednesday’s sold-out FORR award celebration at the Paul Sawyier Public Library was no exception.
In addition to handing out certificates to area groups, businesses, institutions and individuals who have helped with FORR’s mission to cause positive change in the city and county over the past year, FORR placed Be the Bridge cards at each place setting. Each card contained conversation-starter questions on a race-related topic.
At our table we had three such thought-provoking cards and figured the opinion page is the best forum to ask such important questions:
• When did you first discover you were (whatever race you are)?
• What is the difference between racial prejudice and racism?
• What is the significance of ethnic studies programs in schools? Why do we have specific racial/ethnic “history" months? Why are they necessary?
Not all answers are the same; they vary based on our history, experiences and circumstances. What are your answers to the questions?
This is just an extension of the work FORR has been doing in Frankfort for the past two years. It has also hosted a soil collection service for two African American men who were lynched in Frankfort in the late 1800s and early 1900s; a farewell party for Pic-Pac grocery store; Be the Bridge sessions; a Truth and Resolution luncheon; and informational tables at Capital Pride Kentucky and the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association fall picnic.
We commend FORR for its past accomplishments and look forward to events in the year to come.
Those interested in learning more about the group or becoming a member are encouraged to attend a meeting. FORR meets from 5-7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Kentucky State University Alumni House.