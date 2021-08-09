With all the talk of the coronavirus, mask mandates and the superintendent’s annual evaluation, one agenda item that didn’t get much press from last week’s Franklin County Schools Board of Education meeting was a Frankfort Plant Board donation of $12,000 that will be used to fund water bottle refilling stations at local schools.

About 2½ years ago in this spot, we criticized FPB for failing to fork over the $6,000 FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp and four students from his advisory council requested to pay for three similar water stations at Franklin County and Western Hills high schools. The bottle-filling stations allow students and staff to fill up their own water bottles by placing them under a nozzle or utilize a water fountain if they didn’t have bottles.

At the time, the plant board was promoting its Frankfort On Tap water program and we said partnering with FCS on the water bottle refilling stations project was the perfect opportunity for FPB to market its water.

In addition to the environmental advantages of the project, including less plastic bottle waste, staying well hydrated is important and drinking water is a healthy alternative to coffee, soda and energy drinks.

The district even offered to foot the bill for the water filters and maintenance if the plant board paid for the six water stations. But, FPB declined to fund the project and FCS with the assistance of area businesses’ and private citizens’ donations funded the eco-friendly project. One local resident tossed in $500 to offset the cost for the district.

About two months later, the plant board did an about-face on its decision and this year has budgeted the money to pay for 12 water bottle refilling stations in FCS elementary and middle schools. So, it is only fitting that we once again use this same space to commend the municipal utility for getting it right.

FPB deserves a heartfelt thank you, not only for recognizing its initial misstep — something that is easier said than done — but also for continuing to back the project.

