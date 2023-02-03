What does the shocking display of police brutality by Memphis police and first responders in the Jan. 7 arrest and eventual death of Tyre Nichols have to do with the Frankfort police? Most people would likely say “nothing.” But they would be wrong.

On Jan. 28 — one day after the shocking police body cam video footage showed the interaction between Nichols, a 29-year-old Black father, and Memphis officers accused of beating him to death with their hands and batons — Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman made what happened in Tennessee this city’s business when he released a statement about the incident.

