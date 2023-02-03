What does the shocking display of police brutality by Memphis police and first responders in the Jan. 7 arrest and eventual death of Tyre Nichols have to do with the Frankfort police? Most people would likely say “nothing.” But they would be wrong.
On Jan. 28 — one day after the shocking police body cam video footage showed the interaction between Nichols, a 29-year-old Black father, and Memphis officers accused of beating him to death with their hands and batons — Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman made what happened in Tennessee this city’s business when he released a statement about the incident.
“I want to assure the community of Frankfort and all the visitors to our great city, the Frankfort Police Department does not condone actions of brutality by law enforcement,” the chief wrote in a statement that was widely shared locally on social media channels.
Bowman, who has been with the department for two decades and recently marked his one-year anniversary as the city’s top cop, did not have to make a comment on the situation. He could have easily overlooked it as an issue that is not pertinent to us, but he didn’t. And the simple fact that the chief took it upon himself to acknowledge this latest example of a deadly outcome due to use of force by law enforcement is not just remarkable, but also commendable.
The chief goes on to say that the importance of FPD’s relationships within our community is what sets the local department apart from its counterparts.
“We have worked diligently in strengthening the trust of this community through established partnerships, and being more engaged by seeking opportunities that promote the development of stronger bonds with community residents,” Bowman explained. “Our agency is committed to providing the best service to this community and will continue to do so with professionalism and compassion.”
We appreciate that Bowman — on behalf of the department — spoke out against brutality by law enforcement. His reassurance to local residents and visitors to our area that such behavior will not be tolerated here says a lot about both his character and leadership. Thank you chief for being proactive and for the reminder that regardless of where the Nichols case took place, police brutality concerns us all.
