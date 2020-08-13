Monday evening’s “without cause” firing of City Manager Keith Parker in a 3-2 vote by elected leaders sent ripples through the community, raising the question of whether Frankfort can continue to function with a city manager form of government.
In that form of government, which we greatly prefer over the alternatives, the city manager reports to the city commission and leads the daily operations of city government. The problem comes when elected officials won't get out of the way and allow the manager to do the latter.
In the past 10 years, five different people have filled the role of city manager, starting with Anthony Massey in 2010 and followed by Fred Goins from 2011-12. Tim Zisoff’s service from 2013-2016 has been the longest stint in the past decade.
However, since Zisoff’s retirement nearly four years ago, the position has truly become a revolving door. Cindy Steinhauser’s tenure lasted 21 months before she jumped ship and Parker held the post for just 18 months before being summarily dismissed for reasons that citizens, and even one city commissioner, still don't know.
Who would want to take a job with an average longevity of maybe two years? Think about the message that sends not just to prospective city managers but to potential investors interested in our area.
The timing of Parker’s ouster is terrible. The city is currently operating in emergency mode while navigating through a global health pandemic that is causing and will continue to cause economic consequences. There are numerous big projects in need of this government’s attention, such as the TIGER grant project on the Second Street corridor and the Parcels B and C redevelopment in downtown Frankfort.
Our elected leaders should be working together with city staff to steer our community through these unprecedented times, not running off an experienced city manager who is deeply knowledgeable of our community “without cause."
We are also on the cusp of an election that will reshape city government in just a few months. Only two of the five incumbents — Eric Whisman, who made the initial motion for Parker’s termination, and Katrisha Waldridge, who along with Scott Tippett voted against the firing — are running for reelection. Commissioner John Sower and May, neither of whom are running for reelection, joined Whisman in ousting Parker.
However, since action has already been taken, the best way this commission can save face now is to appoint an interim city manager to fill the vacancy until the new commission can select a permanent one.
There are way too many people who are making way too many assumptions, to really determine what is going on here.
Our elected leaders should be working together with city staff to steer our community through these unprecedented times, not running off an experienced city manager who is deeply knowledgeable of our community “without cause."
While technically, the City Manager was fired “without cause”, we all know that that is not true. Logic dictates that for the Commission to fire someone like Mr. Parker on the spot, some of them had to believe that it was predicated upon something that was very egregious.
We don’t know what that was, but there are already conspiracy theories swirling about.
Given that, and because Steinhauser left on her own accord in what could/should be considered to pursue a promotional opportunity, is there any proof that prospective applicants need to be concerned about taking the job, or that the Commission needs to save face?
I think not.
“Cindy Steinhauser’s tenure lasted 21 months before she jumped ship”...to what could be seen as a promotional opportunity, as her new city manager job was for a larger city and for more money. It is not like she was fired, although she didn’t seem to have the best relationship with the Mayor.
