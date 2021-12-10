When Frankfort Police were dispatched to recover a reported stolen vehicle on Leawood Drive Tuesday morning, they were unaware that one of the suspects in the vehicle was armed with a gun. But that didn’t stop them from doing everything by the book.

Within minutes, the first responders at the scene set up and secured a perimeter around the apartment complex where the vehicle was located. The two suspects inside the stolen vehicle fled in different directions. One of them fired five shots while running from police.

While officers gave chase, others in the department reached out to local schools in the area — Capital Day School, Collins Lane Elementary, Frankfort High, Second Street School and Southern Preschool — and the Capitol and Annex and advised the buildings to go into lock down until the suspects were apprehended.

After a chaotic 45 minutes of pursuit, one of the suspects, a 23-year-old Louisville man, was taken into custody by police near the Capitol parking garage. He was arrested and charged with three felonies.

As of press time, the other suspect has yet to be caught. However, FPD Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey told The State Journal that the public is not in danger.

While we are fortunate that incidents such as this are few and far between, Frankfort and Franklin County residents can rest assured that our first responders are well trained and know what to do in these emergency situations. The agencies involved — FPD, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Capitol Security — worked together like a well-oiled machine.

Even Gov. Andy Beshear took notice.

“The governor appreciates the professionalism and swift response from the Frankfort Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police,” his office said in a statement.

Count us among those who are grateful for our first responders and the work they do to protect us not just during incidents such as this but every day. We are proud of these brave men and women who serve our local community and run toward dangerous situations.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription