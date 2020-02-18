On Monday, WalletHub, an economic and finance website, compared the 50 seats of state government in the United States and found that despite sharing some of the same characteristics, not all state capitals are equal. For instance, 17 capitals are the largest cities in their states, but that doesn’t mean those cities have the best quality of life.
To rank the capitals, WalletHub considered 49 metrics, including cost of living; population growth; unemployment rates; K-12 schools; high school graduation rates; health insurance coverage; obesity rates; number of attractions; walkability; and average commute times.
On one end of the spectrum is Austin, Texas, which placed first in economic well-being; third in quality of education and health; fourth in quality of life; and 11th in affordability in the best state capitals rankings.
Rounding out the top 10 in the overall rankings are Raleigh, North Carolina; Madison, Wisconsin; Denver; Lincoln, Nebraska; Columbus, Ohio; Atlanta; Salt Lake City; Concord, New Hampshire; and Oklahoma City.
On the opposite end, considered the worst state capital is Trenton, New Jersey — placing 49th in economic well-being; 39th in education and health; 38th in quality of life; and 45th in affordability.
The bottom 10 state capitals are Augusta, Maine; Dover, Delaware; Providence, Rhode Island; Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; Hartford, Connecticut; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Carson City, Nevada; and Charleston, West Virginia.
Where does Frankfort rank? Just about smack dab in the middle between Columbia, South Carolina, and Honolulu.
At 29th overall, the capital city got its highest ranking (11th) in affordability and its lowest (47th) in quality of education and health. Frankfort was 28th in economic well-being and 35th in quality of life. The ranking was a considerable improvement from last year's bottom-third ranking of 37th in the same study.
While there is still work to be done to improve our local schools, health and fitness, Frankfort ranked better than all but one of our neighboring states — Nashville was 14th; Jefferson City, Missouri, was 34th; Richmond, Virginia (35th); Indianapolis (37th); and Charleston, West Virginia (49th).
Sometimes middle of the road means best-kept secret.
Columbus, Ohio was in the top ten, making at least two neighboring states that did better than we. How did Springfield, Illinois fare?
