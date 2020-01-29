Family-owned businesses employ 60% of the U.S. workforce and are the single biggest job creator in the U.S. economy — responsible for 78% of all new jobs, according to a 2018 survey by SCORE, a nationwide nonprofit organization that provides business mentoring.
Frankfort is fortunate to be the home of many family-owned businesses, and The State Journal is proud to feature nine such institutions in Friday’s edition.
Meet the two generations of the McIntosh family — Aaron, Tera and Carter — at Capital Pharmacy, voted the city’s favorite drug store for two years running.
At Raymond James Financial, Tom Current, Carol Bennett Current, Chris Current, Will Current and David Current have prided themselves on treating all their clients like family.
Frankfort Elder Law’s Kari Williams started her practice four years ago to fill a void she noticed after her mother passed away.
It wasn’t until after she retired from state government that Diane Geddes turned her passion for fitness and friendship into Fit-Time for Women.
Dr. Doug Howell and Jamie Howell have carried on the chiropractic tradition began by Doug’s father, Jerry, more than 60 years ago.
At Boot Depot, David Gordon, Justin Gordon and Amanda Gordon supply the best quality in safety, Western, hiking and hunting boots for men, women and children.
The Simpsons at Century 21 Simpson & Associates — Jerry Simpson, Gail, Brent and Greg — were taught the real estate business by Jerry’s father, Jeffrey, and have been awarded the Quality Service Award for 27 straight years.
According to SCORE, only 3% of family-owned businesses are still operating by the fourth generation, which makes two local funeral homes extra special.
Doherty Rogers Reynolds is the seventh generation of her family to run Rogers Funeral Home, which was started in 1802 and has been in business for 218 years.
Will Harrod’s great-grandfather opened Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory in 1940, and five generations of the family, including current employees Michael Harrod, Chase Harrod and Scott Hoover, have worked in the business.
Want to read more about these local family-owned businesses? Be sure to check out Friday’s State Journal.
