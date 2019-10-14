Frankfort has a lot to be proud of after hosting another successful Capital Pride Kentucky Festival Saturday on the Old Capitol lawn. In its third year, the family-friendly event, in support of the local LGBTQ+ community, drew more than 1,000 folks downtown.
Decked out in their rainbow best, participants spread the message of love and acceptance at the festival, which coincides with National Coming Out Day marked each year on Oct. 11 and LGBT History Month, which is celebrated in October.
LGBT History Month was first observed in 1994 and launched by a Missouri high school history teacher who opted for October because it was the month of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in 1979 and the Second March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in 1987.
Local organizers should be credited with the success of the Capital Pride Kentucky Festival. Frankfort's business community also stepped up in a big way with more than 80 proudly displaying the rainbow Pride flags.
However, Frankfort has long been a state leader for inclusivity. In fact, it has been more than six years since the city commission passed the Fairness Ordinance, which protects people from being discriminated against in the workplace, public and housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, familial status, age, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.
When the commission approved the ordinance in August 2013, Frankfort became the fifth city in the state to adopt such an ordinance. Since then, seven more Kentucky cities have passed similar measures.
Though in its third installment, this was the first year that a handful of protestors from the Reformation Church of Shelbyville appeared at the Capital Pride Kentucky Festival to preach against homosexuality. It was a move that organizer Jesse Ruble took in stride.
“We’ve been told that when you’re being protested that means your event is big enough to get attention,” he told The State Journal.
We commend all involved in the success of the Capital Pride Kentucky Festival and hope that Frankfort continues to be a place where everyone is included and loved regardless of our differences.