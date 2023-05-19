Though the 911 call of an active shooter at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and then the Mayo-Underwood Building on Mero Street that prompted quite possibly one of the largest emergency responses in Frankfort history on Wednesday turned out to be false, the incident did provide valuable training for both first responders and the state employees they evacuated.

Around 2:45 p.m., a female secretary, who was allegedly hiding in a restroom in the transportation cabinet, phoned Sam Ruth, commissioner of facilities, to report that there was an active shooter on the fifth floor. Ruth immediately called 911 and first responders — including Frankfort Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, KSP, Frankfort Fire and EMS, Franklin County Fire and EMS, Frankfort/Franklin County Emergency Management, Kentucky Emergency Management and Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife swarmed to the scene, with the first FPD officer arriving within 60 seconds.

