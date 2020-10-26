Though most of its members aren’t old enough to vote and won’t be for several years, a youth-led organization advocating for climate justice will let its opinions be known at a silent demonstration outside of the Franklin County Election Headquarters on Wednesday.
Frankfort Youth Climate Strike, the local chapter of a state organization, will hold up signs at the former Frankfort Plant Board building to remind early in-person voters to keep the climate in mind when casting their ballots.
Demonstrators will meet behind Paul Sawyier Public Library at 8 a.m. Wednesday to walk to the polling location at St. Clair and West Second streets, where they will hold signs until 10 a.m.
State regulations protecting polling places from electioneering will be observed. Participants must wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Frankfort Youth Climate Strike was founded a year ago by co-leaders Natalie Dufour, a Franklin County High School senior and daughter of Chris Schimmoeller and Joel Dufour, and homeschooler Emma Strong, daughter of Diane and Danny Strong.
The young pair of environmental activists helped organize an international climate strike in Frankfort in September 2019 that had more than 250 attendees, and they are just getting started.
“We don’t have time to wait for others to fix the climate,” Natalie Dufour said. “It’s our time to create the change, and that starts with everyone voting for climate justice.”
Frankfort Youth Climate Strike’s main objective is net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and its biggest target is the fossil fuel industry, which the group blames for creating the problem. The group is advocating for a greener Kentucky and looking to expand climate change education in schools.
“As the capital of Kentucky, our students should feel confident in standing up for what they believe in,” Emma Strong said.
We applaud the members of the Frankfort Youth Climate Strike. Not only are they quietly making a difference, but they have found a creative way to have their voices heard without saying a word.
