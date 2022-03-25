In a unanimous and unprecedented 4-0 vote following a public trial-type hearing elected leaders last week chose to remove one of their own from the city commission ranks. After deliberating for approximately 35 minutes, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge and Commissioners Kelly May and Leesa Unger opted to boot Kyle Thompson from office on charges of misconduct.

The commission confirmed that the two written charges against him constituted misconduct. Those charges, which stemmed from a text message about Frankfort Police Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey that Thompson sent to his then-business partner, Ashley Sutphin, on Dec. 16 while the city commission was actively engaged in an interview with Aubrey for the position of FPD chief, include:

• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the city commission.

• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate.

According to Sutphin’s testimony, she then forwarded the text to “individual B,” who was identified during the public hearing as Pennie Kendall, where it was observed by Frankfort resident Ruthie Hall, who reported the message to city officials. Hall submitted a sworn affidavit about the message’s contents four days later.

In the text, which was obtained by The State Journal through an open records request as well as read and displayed during the public hearing, Thompson accuses Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise had she been selected as police chief. Due to the graphic nature of the message, the newspaper has made a conscious decision not to share it verbatim.

Would Thompson have made the same comment had the police chief candidate been male?

Ironically, an expected large crowd — the reason the public hearing was moved from City Hall to Thorn Hill Education Center — didn’t pan out. In fact, minus city staff and elected leaders, the number of attendees likely didn’t top a dozen.

Thompson — under advisement of his attorney, Thomas Clay — refused to answer any substantial questions regarding the matter and his lawyer told the newspaper that they plan to appeal the decision. In February, Thompson filed a 19-page civil lawsuit against the city in Franklin Circuit Court, which is currently pending.

One certainty is that there is no room for misogyny, sexual harassment, workplace discrimination and injustice — especially in local government.

Frankfort should be a place that is inclusive of all people regardless of sex, race, age, disability or religious preference. We all deserve respect and to feel safe, supported and included. Our diversity should be celebrated not denigrated.

