In a unanimous and unprecedented 4-0 vote following a public trial-type hearing elected leaders last week chose to remove one of their own from the city commission ranks. After deliberating for approximately 35 minutes, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge and Commissioners Kelly May and Leesa Unger opted to boot Kyle Thompson from office on charges of misconduct.
The commission confirmed that the two written charges against him constituted misconduct. Those charges, which stemmed from a text message about Frankfort Police Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey that Thompson sent to his then-business partner, Ashley Sutphin, on Dec. 16 while the city commission was actively engaged in an interview with Aubrey for the position of FPD chief, include:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the city commission.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate.
According to Sutphin’s testimony, she then forwarded the text to “individual B,” who was identified during the public hearing as Pennie Kendall, where it was observed by Frankfort resident Ruthie Hall, who reported the message to city officials. Hall submitted a sworn affidavit about the message’s contents four days later.
In the text, which was obtained by The State Journal through an open records request as well as read and displayed during the public hearing, Thompson accuses Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise had she been selected as police chief. Due to the graphic nature of the message, the newspaper has made a conscious decision not to share it verbatim.
Would Thompson have made the same comment had the police chief candidate been male?
Ironically, an expected large crowd — the reason the public hearing was moved from City Hall to Thorn Hill Education Center — didn’t pan out. In fact, minus city staff and elected leaders, the number of attendees likely didn’t top a dozen.
Thompson — under advisement of his attorney, Thomas Clay — refused to answer any substantial questions regarding the matter and his lawyer told the newspaper that they plan to appeal the decision. In February, Thompson filed a 19-page civil lawsuit against the city in Franklin Circuit Court, which is currently pending.
One certainty is that there is no room for misogyny, sexual harassment, workplace discrimination and injustice — especially in local government.
Frankfort should be a place that is inclusive of all people regardless of sex, race, age, disability or religious preference. We all deserve respect and to feel safe, supported and included. Our diversity should be celebrated not denigrated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.