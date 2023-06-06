It’s that time of year to nominate your favorites in the annual Frankfort’s Faves readers choice awards. For the third straight year, the community will recommend candidates to be included on this year’s voting ballot in each of more than 100 categories.

The State Journal has hosted the Frankfort’s Faves contest — which allows readers the opportunity to weigh in on their favorite retail businesses, people, food and drinks, service providers and entertainment in the area — for seven consecutive years.

Frankfort's Faves QR code

