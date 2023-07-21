The nominations are in and the ballot for the 2023 Frankfort’s Faves readers choice awards will go live on Monday. Voting — the final phase of the competition — will last for a four week-period and end on Monday, Aug. 21.

The Frankfort’s Faves readers choice awards — a celebration of the community’s cream of the crop and way to honor those people, businesses and organizations that make our area special — has quickly become a capital city tradition.

