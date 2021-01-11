If the House of Representatives has its way, civil lawsuits involving state government will no longer be heard in Franklin Circuit Court.
On Thursday, by a margin of 69-24, the House passed House Bill 3, which would send cases involving the commonwealth to three-judge panels across the state, rather than to the courtrooms of Franklin Circuit Judges Phillip Shepherd and Thomas Wingate.
House Bill 3, which awaits action by the Senate and would also require Gov. Andy Beshear's signature or an override of a Beshear veto, would create three new districts based on population and geography to allow cases to be heard in their area of original jurisdiction. After a lawsuit is filed, the Kentucky Supreme Court chief justice would randomly select one circuit judge from each of the three districts, forming a panel to hear the case. All decisions by the panel would be by a concurrent majority and would be appealable.
Franklin Circuit Court currently receives all civil cases involving the state because Frankfort is the seat of state government. One local lawmaker claims the bill is a swipe at Shepherd and Wingate.
“You won’t find it in the text, but this bill is also a baseless attack on our Franklin Circuit Court judges," Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, said on the House floor Thursday. "I have known many of these judges over the years as Frankfort’s state representative and, before then, as a city commissioner. I can tell you from personal experience that these are good and honorable people who have served our community and commonwealth with distinction.”
The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Ed Massey, R-Hebron, claims the current system excludes those outside of Frankfort from having their cases heard by the judges they elected to circuit courts and gives Franklin Circuit more influence than any other court in the state.
“This essentially creates a super circuit by allowing judges elected by voters in one county to have judicial reach over state services that impact 4.4 million Kentuckians,” Massey said.
Just because some legislators are unhappy with recent rulings out of Franklin Circuit — namely former Gov. Matt Bevin’s pension bill that smelled to high heaven, after Republican leaders replaced a bill that had been about sewer systems with the pension bill on one of the final days of the legislative session — doesn’t mean there is something wrong with the system. Losing parties still have the right to appeal.
We agree with Graham that Franklin Circuit is the appropriate venue for such suits because Frankfort is where the laws and regulations in dispute originate.
There is no need to fix something that isn’t broken.
