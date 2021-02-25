Each year, we branch out from our normal community news coverage to tackle a larger undertaking — weaving together the stories of the people, businesses and organizations that comprise the fabric of our everyday lives in Franklin County.
We call this project our annual Progress edition for many reasons but, most importantly, because it gives us a chance to showcase the good work being done in our community.
After enduring a year plagued by the coronavirus pandemic and national unrest over racial injustice, the 2021 Progress edition — which is included in this weekend’s State Journal — is particularly meaningful because we have selected “resilience” as its theme.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines resilience as “the capability of a strained body to recover its size and shape after deformation caused especially by compressive stress” and “an ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change.”
Franklin Countians are known for being resilient — we’ve weathered several floods, a tornado and now a global health pandemic. So the difficult part wasn’t finding folks willing to share their stories; it was narrowing down those to include in the amount of space alloted.
You will meet three residents on the front lines in the COVID-19 battle.
From testing events to vaccination clinics, Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly and Deputy Director Brittany Parker share what they have learned over the past year.
At 77, Dr. Bob Blair hasn’t given retirement a second thought and he was one of the first to be vaccinated against the virus at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Read about two Black Frankfort folks who are speaking out against racial injustices — one with a march and the other with forgiveness.
Katima Smith-Ellis was inspired to coordinate the June 5 Black Lives Matter March down Capital Avenue after she found out that Martin Luther King Jr. had done the same decades ago.
When racial slurs were spray-painted on his wife’s vehicle in the Kroger parking lot, the Rev. Ron Moore chose to respond with kindness and in the process taught us all the true meaning of forgiveness.
One person who knows how to take life in stride is Franklin County High School Athletic Director Tracy Spickard who has perfected the art of event scheduling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Seven-year-old Gideon Robinson, who was born with cerebral palsy — a condition that limits his muscle development and speech — continues to make great strides with his family by his side.
Thanks to support from the community and local law enforcement, former Kentucky State Police Trooper Gregg Muravchick’s family survived a horrific traffic accident at the bottom of Louisville Road hill 31 years ago.
Read about them and stories of resilience from area businesses and organizations inside the weekend edition.
