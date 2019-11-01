Depending on how you look at it, 51-55% is either roughly half full or half empty. It is also the voter turnout percentage that Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock expects for Tuesday’s gubernatorial election — about half of the county’s approximately 37,000 registered voters.
While Franklin County traditionally ranks among the best in the state in voter turnout percentage, we believe this community can do better than the clerk’s projections. As home of the state capital, Franklin County should lead Kentucky in the percentage of ballots cast each and every election.
In last November’s primary — which, unlike this year’s election, contained numerous local races — 60% of county voters performed their civic duty. However, neighboring Woodford County had the highest percentage of voter turnout by one measly percentage point with 61%.
While Franklin and Woodford countians battle it out to see who gets a higher percentage of voters at the polls, the statewide voter turnout is expected to be a dismal 31% — around 1 million of Kentucky’s 3.45 million who are registered, according to Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.
“It’s simply not OK that only a small portion of Kentuckians will possibly elect our next constitutional officers. Our democracy depends on people showing up to the polls to make their voices heard,” she said.
Grimes is absolutely correct, and we challenge all registered voters to get out and perform their civic duty. After all, you can’t complain about those who are elected if you don’t vote.
Registered voters are required to show identification such as a driver’s license, which contains both a picture and signature, in order to cast a ballot. For a list of polling places in Franklin County visit https://franklin.countyclerk.us/elections/. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Let’s make this a November to remember. Get out and vote.