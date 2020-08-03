Though hard to believe, it has been more than a year since Bryant’s Pic-Pac — a downtown grocery staple on West Second Street — shut its doors for good. In the time since, the store, which provided many Frankfort residents without transportation a walkable option for grocery needs, has sat vacant.  

Fortunately, the Franklin County Farmers Market at River View Park offers fresh, locally grown produce, eggs, baked goods, meats, jams, canned goods, beer cheese, artisanal soap, crafts and more three days a week. All products sold at the market are produced in Franklin and surrounding counties.

The Franklin County Farmers Market is just one of 167 markets in 115 of state’s 120 counties celebrating Kentucky Farmers’ Market Week through Friday.

“Purchasing your food from a Kentucky Proud farmers’ market not only supports your local farmers, but also keeps the money you spend in your community,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “During the coronavirus pandemic, our farmers’ markets have adapted to protect themselves and Kentucky consumers. I encourage all Kentuckians to consider visiting their local farmers’ market.”

According to last year’s data, farmers market sales across the state brought in nearly $13 million. While it is expected that the COVID-19 pandemic will put a dent in 2020’s total sales figures, we are especially grateful for our local farmers, who make fresh food available for us all.

“This crisis has put a magnifying glass on the reasons we need our agriculture producers,” Quarles explained, adding that each market is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including adding hand-washing stations in high-traffic areas.

Customers are asked to browse with their eyes, not their hands, by allowing vendors to select the products. Farmers also request that customers go cashless by prepaying online in order to minimize cash and cards changing hands.

Due to the current global health pandemic, the Franklin County Farmers Market is open for in-person sales only on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays are for online sales only. To register, visit https://fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/

This week, we thank and celebrate our local farmers. They are a vital resource for providing fresh and nutritious food straight from Kentucky farms.

