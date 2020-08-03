Though hard to believe, it has been more than a year since Bryant’s Pic-Pac — a downtown grocery staple on West Second Street — shut its doors for good. In the time since, the store, which provided many Frankfort residents without transportation a walkable option for grocery needs, has sat vacant.
Fortunately, the Franklin County Farmers Market at River View Park offers fresh, locally grown produce, eggs, baked goods, meats, jams, canned goods, beer cheese, artisanal soap, crafts and more three days a week. All products sold at the market are produced in Franklin and surrounding counties.
The Franklin County Farmers Market is just one of 167 markets in 115 of state’s 120 counties celebrating Kentucky Farmers’ Market Week through Friday.
“Purchasing your food from a Kentucky Proud farmers’ market not only supports your local farmers, but also keeps the money you spend in your community,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “During the coronavirus pandemic, our farmers’ markets have adapted to protect themselves and Kentucky consumers. I encourage all Kentuckians to consider visiting their local farmers’ market.”
According to last year’s data, farmers market sales across the state brought in nearly $13 million. While it is expected that the COVID-19 pandemic will put a dent in 2020’s total sales figures, we are especially grateful for our local farmers, who make fresh food available for us all.
“This crisis has put a magnifying glass on the reasons we need our agriculture producers,” Quarles explained, adding that each market is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including adding hand-washing stations in high-traffic areas.
Customers are asked to browse with their eyes, not their hands, by allowing vendors to select the products. Farmers also request that customers go cashless by prepaying online in order to minimize cash and cards changing hands.
Due to the current global health pandemic, the Franklin County Farmers Market is open for in-person sales only on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays are for online sales only. To register, visit https://fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/
This week, we thank and celebrate our local farmers. They are a vital resource for providing fresh and nutritious food straight from Kentucky farms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.