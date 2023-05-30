For the small bit it played in a slain Scott County sheriff’s deputy’s sendoff, Frankfort and Franklin County has much to be proud of.

SCSO Deputy Caleb Conley was shot on duty during a traffic stop near Georgetown on the evening of May 22. The alleged shooter, 45-year-old Steven Sheangshang, fled the scene, pulled a gun on and stole a Georgetown couple’s van and drove it to Lexington where he shot another man in the abdomen before stealing his vehicle. Sheangshang was located and arrested at a Charles Avenue home in Lexington where he was reportedly in possession of a .44 Magnum revolver. Conley was pronounced dead at UK hospital.

