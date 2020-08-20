In this digital age when technology becomes obsolete faster than former Western Hills football standout and current University of Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson can run the 40-yard dash, it’s not often that a decision made four years ago has a significant effect today. But that is exactly what is happening for Franklin County Schools middle and high school students.
On Sept. 25, 2016, the Franklin County Board of Education voted to approve the “One to World” program, which included the purchase of Google Chromebooks — laptop computers that use cloud-based storage — for teachers and the approximately 4,000 students in the district’s middle and high schools at the start of the 2017-18 school year.
“Of course, finance was a concern — you know, can we afford this — because it’s a hefty little price tag, but you’ve got to do what you need to do for your kids,” explained then-FCS Superintendent Chrissy Jones, who retired less than a year later.
In order to fund the program, which came with a hefty $2 million price tag, the school board raised the property tax rate 2.1 cents per $100, which generated nearly $800,000 more than the compensating rate would have. The purchase price of the laptops came to roughly $1.2 million and the remaining funding has been used for the recurring expense of maintaining the program and upkeep of the devices.
We believe it was money well spent, not only because it brought instruction up to date, both in and out of the classroom, but also because it has become an invaluable lifeline for learning during a global health pandemic.
“There’s always other projects that you could do, but when you look at the needs of your students and, again, moving into the 21st century, you can go into some of your classrooms and they look like they did when I was a student in the ‘60s and ‘70s, which is really kind of crazy,” Jones said.
“The world is changing and we as educators need to change with the world and technology is the way. That’s how people learn nowadays, that’s how we communicate, that’s how we pay our bills, that’s how we shop in a lot of cases.”
Of course, there is no way the school board could have foreseen the impact this decision would have less than four years later during these unprecedented times when computers and virtual learning have replaced textbooks and in-person instruction.
Even so, the district’s forward thinking and preparation has provided local teachers and students with the tools necessary for distance learning — something that couldn’t be said had the coronavirus pandemic occurred in 2016.
