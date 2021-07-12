With the recent adoption of several cost-saving measures, it seems the only thing Franklin County Schools families will have to provide for the upcoming school year is the students.
Last week the FCS Board of Education waived the annual Chromebook protection fee and reported its participation in a program that will include free breakfast and lunch for every student. This comes on the heels of an announcement last month that the district will cover the cost of school supplies for all students for the 2021-2022 year.
FCS plans to use up to $400,000 of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER III) funds to cover the cost of school supplies. The funds will also be used to pay for Chromebook protection fees.
For the 2021-2022 school year, every student in grades K-12 will receive a Chromebook. In previous years, the FCS Chromebook protection fee was $25 per student, but it was raised to $40 per student this school year. Fortunately, it’s a cost families won’t have to fork over this year.
“Frankly, with the influx of federal dollars for this school year, we wanted to go ahead and waive that fee for our families. They’ve been through an awful lot this year,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said at the July 6 meeting.
The district also adopted the Seamless Summer Food Service option through the national school lunch program that has been approved by the USDA. As part of the program, all FCS students have the option of free breakfast and lunch for the entire 2021-2022 school year.
From new clothes, backpacks, shoes and other essentials, going back to school can be an expensive undertaking for families — especially those with more than one student — and this year it is compounded by the hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s very difficult,” Kopp added. “If we can find a way not to charge, let’s find a way.”
We commend the FCS Board of Education for recognizing the needs of its families and lifting a few of the financial burdens by covering the cost of school supplies and forgiving the Chromebook protection fee. Every little bit helps.
