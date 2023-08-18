Franklin County Schools — which provides free breakfasts and lunches to every student compliments of a federal program called Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) — served as an example last week for legislators in the state’s two largest cities who are backing a measure that would expand student access to school meals. State Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-Louisville) and state Rep. Chad Aull (D-Lexington) unveiled their plan during a press conference at Peaks Mill Elementary School.

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told those assembled that the district has qualified for CEP for the last several years — meaning all students are eligible for free meals.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription