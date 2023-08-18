Franklin County Schools — which provides free breakfasts and lunches to every student compliments of a federal program called Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) — served as an example last week for legislators in the state’s two largest cities who are backing a measure that would expand student access to school meals. State Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-Louisville) and state Rep. Chad Aull (D-Lexington) unveiled their plan during a press conference at Peaks Mill Elementary School.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told those assembled that the district has qualified for CEP for the last several years — meaning all students are eligible for free meals.
“In a district where there is quite a bit of diversity, quite a bit of poverty, we know there are certain students where the only hot meal that they’re going to get is one that we provide them here in schools,” he explained. “Having a full belly is the most important way to ensure that you’re going to help that child learn and succeed.”
Statistics from Feeding America indicate that nearly 580,000 Kentuckians — including more than 154,000 children — face hunger. That equates to about one of every seven kids who face food insecurity which, according to research, makes children more likely to repeat a grade, experience developmental impairments, social and behavioral issues and increases the risk of asthma, anemia, anxiety and aggression.
Chambers Armstrong and Aull’s bill would allow all public schools that have at least 60% of their student body meeting CEP’s income-eligibility requirements to participate by 2025-26. In addition, the legislation would allocate additional state funding to aid participating schools to closely match the federal compensating rate for each CEP-eligible meal.
We, like Peaks Mill Elementary School principal Cassie House, understand that there are dozens of students in the district who benefit from the CEP program. We are proud of FCS not only for making sure no student goes hungry, but also for being recognized for its efforts. The district is living up to its hashtags — #Every1 and #OneTeamFCS. It is our hope that FCS will continue to participate in the federal program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.