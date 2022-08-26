After months of trying to get the topic of funding an access road to the new Franklin County Humane Society on a city commission agenda, the organization finally succeeded Monday with mixed results.
The issue at hand is that the cost of the road, which will lead to the new animal shelter off Flynn Avenue and be used by city, county and Frankfort Plant Board vehicles, has nearly doubled since its original estimate of $180,000 to approximately $350,000. The rise in cost is attributed to increased materials expenses, as the roadway will need to be graded to withstand industrial traffic for city public works and FPB vehicles accessing the pump station behind the shelter site.
It is not a situation the humane society foresaw when it was raising millions of dollars in funding for the new animal shelter. The plant board has already earmarked $50,000 for the project.
On Monday the city commission tabled the issue until next month’s voting session while it continues discussions to determine the exact figure necessary to fund the access road and waits to see how much, if any, the fiscal court will put toward the project.
City leaders did agree that they must engage in further conversations with fiscal court. City Manager Laura Hagg noted that in the coming weeks she would research the shelter’s needs and gauge the amount of funding the county will possibly allocate.
In addition to donating the Carpenter farm land where the new animal shelter is being built, the city also allocated $1 million for the facility and/or infrastructure for the project. Fiscal court also contributed $1 million.
In a recent unscientific State Journal poll, readers were overwhelmingly in favor of the city allocating funds for the access road. Of the 677 who were polled, 74% agreed that funding aid was necessary compared to 22.5% who were against it and 3.5% who were uncertain.
At Monday’s meeting new humane society president John Hibbard presented a petition with 800 signatures supporting city funding for the project and said he is certain that all the entities involved can work out an agreement.
“I am here to work with you all. I am confident after talking with some of you that within the next 30 days we can get together and figure out what parameters will work out for everybody and get this taken care of,” he stated.“We worked really hard as the humane society — staff, volunteers, everybody — really putting in for this.”
It’s obvious that additional funding is necessary to complete this project. After all what good is a new facility if its inaccessible? It is our hope that community leaders will work together, iron out the details and figure out a way to get this done.
