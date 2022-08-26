After months of trying to get the topic of funding an access road to the new Franklin County Humane Society on a city commission agenda, the organization finally succeeded Monday with mixed results.

The issue at hand is that the cost of the road, which will lead to the new animal shelter off Flynn Avenue and be used by city, county and Frankfort Plant Board vehicles, has nearly doubled since its original estimate of $180,000 to approximately $350,000. The rise in cost is attributed to increased materials expenses, as the roadway will need to be graded to withstand industrial traffic for city public works and FPB vehicles accessing the pump station behind the shelter site.

