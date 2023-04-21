Always looking for ways to make the district safer for its students and staff, Franklin County Schools has a lofty goal of putting one school resource officer in each of the district’s 13 school buildings.

Currently there are six school resource officers, who are employed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and FCS, which has a contract with the sheriff’s office, reimburses their salaries and mileage. One resource officer is posted at The Academy as well as each high school and middle school. Capt. Jeff Abrams, school safety coordinator for the district, floats among the other FCS schools as needed.

