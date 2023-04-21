Always looking for ways to make the district safer for its students and staff, Franklin County Schools has a lofty goal of putting one school resource officer in each of the district’s 13 school buildings.
Currently there are six school resource officers, who are employed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and FCS, which has a contract with the sheriff’s office, reimburses their salaries and mileage. One resource officer is posted at The Academy as well as each high school and middle school. Capt. Jeff Abrams, school safety coordinator for the district, floats among the other FCS schools as needed.
“With all the school shootings and all of the different safety issues that we have seen over the years, we know how very valuable and how very important it is that we have this relationship with our school resource officers, and frankly, we would love to see a day where we can have a school resource officer in every one of our schools,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the school board at its April 14 meeting.
However, increasing the number of the school resource officers will require additional funding. To that end, Kopp met with Quire and Abrams a few weeks back about a proposal to add funding in order to be able to staff 8½ school resource officers. The hope is that the county judge-executive and sheriff can find the capital for the other half position so there will be a total of nine resource officers in the district.
“It does take funding, and obviously it’s funding that we’re going to have to continue to look at, sources of how we’re going to make this happen, but we think it’s the most important thing that we can do, to protect the safety of our staff and our students,” Kopp added.
We agree. There is nothing more valuable than our children and ensuring their safety should always be one of the school district’s top priorities. We believe a resource officer in each school building will go a long way to achieving that goal and hope that county officials feel the same way and assist with funding the positions.
