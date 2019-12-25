Last week’s news that any graduate of a public or private high school in Franklin County who has good grades will get a free four-year ride at nearby Georgetown College provided some early and unexpected Christmas cheer for local parents of school-age children.
The scholarship, announced at an on-campus ceremony, is valued at $160,000 per student — a financial life-changer for families faced with the staggering cost of higher education.
Community leaders, several of whom attended the announcement, are rightfully buoyed by the prospects of residential and economic growth fueled by the scholarship.
If you’re one of the thousands of state government workers who commute in and out of Frankfort every day and have children who will be attending college in the next decade, you’ve got to give some serious consideration to moving here. And the Kentucky Capital Development Corp., tasked with growing the workforce in Franklin County, now has a powerful new incentive in its toolbox when recruiting businesses to set up shop here. Franklin County is one of just four Kentucky counties whose graduates qualify for the Georgetown College scholarship. The others are Scott, Casey and Owen.
Mark Kopp and Houston Barber, superintendents of Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools, respectively, told State Journal reporter McKenna Horsley that the scholarship is a “game changer” for their students.
To use the Legacy and Legends scholarship, students have to be admitted to Georgetown, be a full-time student, stay in good standing with the college and live on campus. Room and board and fees are not covered by the scholarship.
Franklin County was chosen because of Georgetown’s early history of including women in the college. In 1846, four women joined a seminary connected to Georgetown. One was Mary F. Craig, who came from Franklin County. According to a press release, Craig “would be a trailblazer for all women who would go on to attend Georgetown College, and Legacy and Legends honors her legacy and the legacy of those early female students.”
Perhaps the only downside to the Georgetown announcement is the potential negative impact on Kentucky State University, heretofore the default choice for Frankfort and Franklin County students who want to stay close to home and get an affordable four-year education. KSU, which has struggled to maintain adequate enrollment over the years, must step up its game in a high-stakes recruiting battle that just got much more competitive.