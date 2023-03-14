It’s NCAA tournament time and the madness of the next few weeks will revolve around basketball and brackets. While the University of Louisville didn’t make the 68-team tourney, the University of Kentucky — a six-seed in the East region — will face the No. 11 seed, Providence, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Northern Kentucky, a 16-seed in the Midwest region will attempt to do something that has only ever been done once before — knock off a No. 1 seed — when it faces the University of Houston at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday. (UMBC accomplished the feat in 2018 when it ousted the No. 1 overall seed Virginia.)

Likely the greatest single-elimination tournament in all of athletics, the big dance is filled with expectations and anticipation. Which team will be the Cinderella? Who will unexpectedly crash the Sweet 16?

