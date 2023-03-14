It’s NCAA tournament time and the madness of the next few weeks will revolve around basketball and brackets. While the University of Louisville didn’t make the 68-team tourney, the University of Kentucky — a six-seed in the East region — will face the No. 11 seed, Providence, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Northern Kentucky, a 16-seed in the Midwest region will attempt to do something that has only ever been done once before — knock off a No. 1 seed — when it faces the University of Houston at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday. (UMBC accomplished the feat in 2018 when it ousted the No. 1 overall seed Virginia.)
Likely the greatest single-elimination tournament in all of athletics, the big dance is filled with expectations and anticipation. Which team will be the Cinderella? Who will unexpectedly crash the Sweet 16?
Like us, you probably participate in at least one bracket contest, doing your dead-level best to pick as many winners as possible. The magic of the tournament is whether you’re a diehard fan who follows a favorite team all season long or a casual observer who wants in on the office pool, anyone can win — it just takes the right combination.
Since you are already filling out a bracket, hop over to www.frankfortstatejournalcollegehoops.upickem.net/#/registration/login to play The State Journal’s 2023 College Hoops Challenge for a chance to win prizes from area businesses. The contest is brought to you by Buffalo Wild Wings, David Toles Auto Pro, Franklin Insurance, Nimlok Kentucky and SAFY.
What team do you think will be cutting down the nets in Houston on April 3? Be sure to fill out your entry for 2023 College Hoops Challenge by noon Thursday to be eligible and check back throughout the tournament to see how your bracket fares.
We’re ready for thundering slam dunks, monster blocks, Hail Mary half-court buzzer beaters and, yes, even CBS’ inevitable replay of “The Shot” by Duke’s Christian Laettner in the 1992 East Regional Final against Kentucky (because we know it’s coming).
Get in on the action and let the madness commence.
