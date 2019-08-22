After weeks of sweaty practices in the steamy August heat, football season officially kickoffs this weekend, and we’ve got all the local high school and college teams covered in our 2019 Football Preview included in Friday’s edition.
District realignment will bring new opponents for each of the three area high schools. Frankfort High, a team that reached the third round of the playoff last year, will be in District 3 with Berea, Eminence and Kentucky Country Day.
Relatively young, the Panthers — who are ranked No. 10 in the state in the BluegrassRivals.com preseason poll — graduated nearly all of their skill position players and return just two seniors. But that doesn’t rattle coach Craig Foley, who said his squad is very coachable and wanting to learn.
Western Hills, a Class 3A school that went 7-4 last season, will compete in a five-team district along with the Christian Academy of Louisville, DeSales, Mercer County and Henry County.
The Wolverines will be looking for a leader as the post-Wan’Dale Robinson era gets underway. Coach Don Miller has only five returning players with varsity experience and said his team will need to be game-tested so they’ll be comfortable under the bright Friday night lights.
Franklin County, which captured the district championship last year, is ranked 10th in the Class 4A preseason poll. The Flyers’ district includes Louisville Central, Waggener, North Oldham and Shelby County.
FCHS junior quarterback Nick Broyles, the reigning District Player of the Year, is back along with one of his favorite targets, receiver and classmate Fred Farrier. The team is also deep in the defensive secondary.
Over at Kentucky State, new coach Charlie Jackson will be looking to notch his first career victory as the Thorobreds rebuild from a winless season last year.
Also looking to rebound, the University of Louisville, which will be tested by Notre Dame in the opener, is putting its faith in coach Scott Satterfield, who previously coached at Appalachian State.
With RB Benny Snell and LB Josh Allen gone to the NFL, who will step into the leadership roles for the University of Kentucky, which put up its first 10-win season in 41 years?
The 2019 Football Preview includes stories and schedules for each of the local teams. Be sure to check it out.