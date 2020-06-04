For the past few months, we have gotten to know where city commissioner and mayoral candidates stand on a variety of community issues through our Ask the Candidates feature. Over the next two-plus weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will be questioning candidates in three other local races — Franklin County jailer, state House District 56 and state Senate District 7 — about their stances on important topics as well.
Normally during an election year we print a special election guide introducing the candidates and their opinions roughly a week before the primary and general elections. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we — like the Board of Elections — had to make changes.
Safety concerns regarding the coronavirus forced the primary election to be pushed back a month from May 19 to June 23. The state has also expanded and is encouraging the option of mail-in ballots to all registered voters. An absentee ballot must be requested by June 15; signed and dated; and returned by 6 p.m. on June 23 in order to be counted.
Due to the expanded timeframe to cast ballots, the increased number of absentee requests and the fact that voters may return ballots at any time between now and the primary, we nixed the idea of a special election section on June 16 (after many voters will have already cast their ballots) in favor of question-and-answer sessions with the candidates starting today.
Each publication day between now and June 23 will feature biographical information about each of those on the ballot and their answers to five questions put together by The State Journal newsroom staff.
In today’s edition, we feature the House District 56 candidates. Tuesday’s edition will include those running for the Senate District 7 seat. The Franklin County jailer candidates will be featured the weekend of June 12-14. On June 16 we will get answers from the mayoral candidates. We'll get to know more about those vying for city commission in the June 19-21 weekend edition.
We understand the importance of this year’s pivotal elections and hope that our coverage of the candidates helps to inform and educate local voters no matter how they choose to cast their ballots.
