A growing number of Kentucky school districts are canceling classes due to illness among students and staff. And even though Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools have yet to join the list, at least 20 districts were either closed or moved to NTI (Non Traditional Instruction) as of Monday.

According to the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) — which has been keeping track of school districts closed for illness, the districts that have been affected include Owen, Fayette, Williamsburg, Fleming, Paris, Clark, Madison, Berea, Powell, Wolfe, Jackson, Wayne, Crittenden, Ballard, McCracken and others.

