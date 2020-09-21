Some health experts are predicting a double whammy this fall as COVID-19 continues to spread and speeds toward the intersection of cold and flu season.
Influenza, which claims the lives of 12,000-61,000 Americans each year, combined with an expected resurgence of coronavirus infections as the weather gets colder, could equal a “twindemic” and has the potential to stress the health care system.
Last flu season, 27,408 Kentuckians were diagnosed with the flu, and 162 — including six children under the age of 18 — died. Influenza hit Franklin County especially hard with a total of 775 cases — 155 more than our six neighboring counties combined. In fact, Franklin had 26 more flu cases than the much larger Fayette County.
However, the flu season, which generally runs from October to May, was cut short in the spring compliments of stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, which, in turn, helped contain the spread of influenza.
While a COVID-19 vaccine has yet to be released to the public, annual flu shots, which can help reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the population and lessen the burden on the health care system, are available, and the beginning of fall — before flu season kicks into high gear — is the time to get vaccinated.
“During this time of uncertainty, there’s one thing we know for sure: Vaccines work,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who along with other state leaders rolled up her sleeves for a flu shot at the Capitol last week.
“We’ve all had to become more flexible about a lot of things during this pandemic, but protecting our families from preventable diseases means contacting a provider about getting back on schedule with our immunizations.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seasonal flu vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older. This year manufacturers will provide 194 million-198 million doses of the flu shot — nearly 20 million more than the record set last year.
Locally, the Franklin County Health Department is offering free drive-thru flu shot clinics on Fridays at 100 Glenns Creek Road. There will also be a free communitywide drive-thru event from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at FCHD’s Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector. Registration is required and can be done online at http://fchd.org/ For more information, call the health department at 502-564-7647.
Getting vaccinated against seasonal influenza is more important this year than ever before and is one small way we can prevent the flu from spreading in our community.
