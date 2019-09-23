Though good deeds happen every day in Frankfort, most don’t grace the front page like Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Saunier’s story did in the weekend edition (“Deputy goes above and beyond to help Frankfort family”).
A few weeks back, while monitoring the afternoon student pickup as school resource officer at Bridgeport Elementary School, Saunier came upon Vanee Coleman, whose car battery had gone on the fritz while she was waiting to pick up her 8-year-old daughter, Glorynel.
In tears, Coleman shared her circumstances with the deputy, who in spite of his tall, solid build has the gentle heart of a lamb. Coleman and her husband, Lon, are recent Kentucky State University graduates with full-time jobs and a heap of college debt.
Saunier did more than just jumpstart her car battery. He also followed her to a downtown auto repair shop and bought her a new one. His generosity could have ended then and there, but it didn’t.
A couple of days after the battery was installed, the alternator in the Colemans' car went out. It was then that the deputy determined the unsafe vehicle wasn’t worth fixing. That was when he decided to take matters into his own hands.
Saunier, who had a well-maintained, one-owner 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis with only 121,000 miles on it, put more than $5,000 of work into the vehicle and gifted it to Coleman on Friday at Kroger in Brighton Park Shopping Center, where she works as a pharmacy technician.
“They’re hard workers,” he told The State Journal of the Colemans, whom he refers to as family.
Saunier and his wife of 40 years, Deb, know what it feels like to be on the receiving end of good deeds. When the couple lost their only son, Ryan, a third-year biology student at the University of Kentucky who was born with stage 5 cystic fibrosis, on Oct. 27, 2005, support from the community poured in.
Now, the Sauniers are at a point where they can give back to others, and they are doing just that.
Watching Coleman drive her new car through the parking lot, the deputy said simply, “You can’t take it with you.”