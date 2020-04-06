It was toward the end of March, in the midst of businesses, schools and churches being shuttered, when Gov. Andy Beshear lighted the Governor’s Mansion green in honor of the Kentuckians who lost their battle with coronavirus. Since then, every evening that a COVID-19 patient in the state dies, both the mansion and the Capitol dome are graced in green.

“Green is the color of compassion, it’s the color of empathy. It’s also a color of renewal,” Beshear said. “According to my faith, when you pass from this world, your body is just a vessel and your soul moves to an ever better and more special place.”

At the time, the governor called it a small gesture. Yet, in the days and weeks since, the wave of compassion has caught on, with many buildings and homes taking on a green hue at night.

“(It) lets people know that we are thinking about them, that we care about them, that we love every single Kentuckian around us,” Beshear added.

It is also a sign of solidarity, and we encourage our readers to go green. Special bulbs can be found in hardware stores and online, but they are also easy to make at home by coloring a light bulb with a green permanent marker.

Though the act may seem simple, it is important to remember that behind every death was a life — someone’s mother or brother, grandfather or sister. And while we know there will be more casualties from the coronavirus pandemic, it is doing the small things that are asked of us — staying home and practicing social distancing when in public — that will do the most in combating the virus.

But you know what? As any first grader will tell you, little things add up to make a big difference. And if only one person finds comfort in a small gesture such as changing a light bulb to a different color, it is worth it.

