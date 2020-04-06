It was toward the end of March, in the midst of businesses, schools and churches being shuttered, when Gov. Andy Beshear lighted the Governor’s Mansion green in honor of the Kentuckians who lost their battle with coronavirus. Since then, every evening that a COVID-19 patient in the state dies, both the mansion and the Capitol dome are graced in green.
“Green is the color of compassion, it’s the color of empathy. It’s also a color of renewal,” Beshear said. “According to my faith, when you pass from this world, your body is just a vessel and your soul moves to an ever better and more special place.”
At the time, the governor called it a small gesture. Yet, in the days and weeks since, the wave of compassion has caught on, with many buildings and homes taking on a green hue at night.
“(It) lets people know that we are thinking about them, that we care about them, that we love every single Kentuckian around us,” Beshear added.
It is also a sign of solidarity, and we encourage our readers to go green. Special bulbs can be found in hardware stores and online, but they are also easy to make at home by coloring a light bulb with a green permanent marker.
Though the act may seem simple, it is important to remember that behind every death was a life — someone’s mother or brother, grandfather or sister. And while we know there will be more casualties from the coronavirus pandemic, it is doing the small things that are asked of us — staying home and practicing social distancing when in public — that will do the most in combating the virus.
But you know what? As any first grader will tell you, little things add up to make a big difference. And if only one person finds comfort in a small gesture such as changing a light bulb to a different color, it is worth it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.