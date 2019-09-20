If we have learned anything about Gov. Matt Bevin in his three-plus years in office, it's that transparency is not his strong suit.
In response to questions about his usage of state-owned aircraft, he first told a reporter that the nature of his flights were none of the taxpayers’ concern. Late Thursday, the governor’s office scrambled to put the issue to rest by releasing a log of Bevin’s official trips on the taxpayer-owned aircraft since he took office. The state Democratic Party called it insufficient because the log doesn’t address whether the purposes of his flights were political, personal or for state business.
The log documents more than 140 flights the governor has taken with reasons for those flights including “business recruitment, policy conferences, community forums and White House meetings.” The Bevin administration said it has been “100% committed to financial integrity and to ensuring that we are good stewards of taxpayer resources.”
Kentucky Democratic Party spokeswoman Marisa McNee said Dems are not taking the bait. In a statement, she wrote, “The governor needs to stop hiding the ball and show Kentuckians the respect they deserve. This is our plane and we deserve straight-forward answers about where he is flying it and why, including all personal and political travel.”
Bevin has taken numerous flights since late February to Wisconsin, Chicago, Miami, Washington, D.C., Lynchburg, Va., St. Simons Island in Georgia and Indianapolis, as well as to seven campaign events throughout the state.
The governor has previously said that he or outside organizations pick up the tab when the aircraft is used for personal reasons and reiterated that his usage fully complied with state laws.
We have no reason to doubt that statement, but to fully assure taxpayers, the reimbursements should be fully documented and made public.
Bevin has some accomplishments to run on — from a strong economy to full funding of the state's pension obligations after many years of neglect by other governors and state lawmakers. Wounds to his re-election bid are almost always self-inflicted. His questioning of why the purpose of his trips on the state plane matter to Kentuckians seems to have only dug himself a deeper hole just a few months out from the November election.