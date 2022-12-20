When the legislature convenes for its regular session next month, one of Franklin County’s own will be the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, was elected to the position by the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus on Friday.

Graham, a retired Frankfort High School history teacher, is a 20-year veteran of the House and won his 11th straight race for the Kentucky 57th District House of Representatives last month with 62% of the vote over Republican challenger Gary Stratton, a Kentucky State University professor.

