When the legislature convenes for its regular session next month, one of Franklin County’s own will be the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, was elected to the position by the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus on Friday.
Graham, a retired Frankfort High School history teacher, is a 20-year veteran of the House and won his 11th straight race for the Kentucky 57th District House of Representatives last month with 62% of the vote over Republican challenger Gary Stratton, a Kentucky State University professor.
With his election as Minority Floor Leader, Graham becomes the first Black lawmaker to lead a legislative caucus in the General Assembly, having previously served as House Democratic Caucus Chair for the last four years. Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, who has represented Fayette County’s 88th House District since 2018, was tapped to take over as Democratic Caucus Chair.
Rep. Rachel Roberts, D-Newport, who has served Campbell County’s 67th House District since being elected in a special election in early 2020, will become the new Minority Whip. She replaces Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, who was defeated in her re-election bid in November.
In his new role, Graham succeeds Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, who was the first woman to ever serve in the position. Jenkins’ term expires at the end of the month and she opted not to seek re-election.
“It means so much to have the support of my fellow legislators, and I couldn’t ask for a better team as we prepare for the 2023 legislative session and beyond. Our caucus stands ready to work across the aisle and with Gov. Andy Beshear to make Kentucky an even better place to live, learn and work — and we stand equally ready to oppose any proposal that would move us in the wrong direction,” Graham stated.
Graham, Stevenson and Roberts were all elected to serve in their leadership roles without opposition. Republicans, however, will continue to hold a supermajority in both legislative chambers when the regular session is gaveled in on Jan. 3.
We are proud that our local representative is making history as the first Black legislator selected to lead either legislative chamber. There is no greater honor than being chosen by your peers to serve as a leader and we believe Graham is the right man for the job.
