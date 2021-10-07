There was welcome news from the Franklin County Humane Society earlier this week. The organization, which marks its 76th anniversary this month, announced that it will break ground for the new animal shelter on Carpenter Farm this weekend. A ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at the future site of the facility at the end of Flynn Avenue off Sower Boulevard and the East-West Connector.
There is no doubt about the need for a new facility. The aging animal shelter on Kentucky Avenue next to the Kentucky River has flooded six times since 1969. In the most recent flood last spring, the river crested at 40.16 feet, which is major flood stage and the highest level the Kentucky River has reached in more than a decade, and the animal shelter took on approximately a foot of water.
The groundbreaking will take place even though the humane society has only reached 77% of its fundraising goal. To date, the organization has raised $1.226 million of its $1.6 million goal. The city has committed $1 million toward the project in February 2020 and the county pledged $800,000 the following month.
Humane society officials are concerned over the increase in construction costs. Originally, the new facility was estimated to cost $4 million. However, a hike in construction materials and labor costs is expected to bump the price tag to $5 million, according to humane society projections.
“Estimated construction costs have increased tremendously in the past year, and we need to raise significantly more money. But we believe it is critical to break ground and get started on the construction before winter weather causes delays — and even greater costs,” Sam Marcus, humane society president, told The State Journal.
FCHS is currently in the middle of a challenge match. An anonymous donor will pledge $200,000 toward the new animal shelter if the humane society can match the donation by Sunday.
Donations may be made by visiting https://www.flipcause.com/secure/classic/ODY4ODg= or by sending a check to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Be sure to specify the new animal shelter on the memo line so it will be deposited into the right account.
We are excited about the groundbreaking for the new facility and encourage those who can to donate to the Franklin County Humane Society’s cause.
To paraphrase Mahatma Gandhi, “The greatness of a community can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”
