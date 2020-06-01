Following a week in which racial tensions and violence boiled over in many cities across the country, triggered by the deaths of African Americans at the hands of police officers, we're reminded of — and grateful for — this community's tradition of peaceful protests.
Around the country, many protested peacefully, but some violently, in support of George Floyd, a black man who died while he was pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer. Closer to home, the same was true in Louisville as thousands took to the streets in support of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Louisville EMT who was shot and killed two months ago by narcotics detectives who knocked down her front door while executing a no-knock search warrant.
The week got off to an ugly start when protesters hanged an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear on the Capitol grounds during an armed rally.
On a more hopeful note, some local folks are planning to silently cruise around the Capitol in support of the governor and his family.
Cruisin’ for Andy, a car caravan, will set off from Capitol View Park at 2 p.m. Saturday, circle the Capitol and drive by the Governor’s Mansion. Participants are asked to decorate their vehicles with green — the symbol of renewal — and blue — the symbol of peace and security — and to be respectful. Balloons and horn-honking are discouraged.
“This will be a 100% positive event in which we will show our appreciation for our great governor and his family,” says the Facebook event page.
Social distancing rules will be followed. Folks are to remain in their vehicles at all times, urged to wear face masks and exhibit a “we can’t be doin’ that” attitude.
Kentuckians, we are better than the images that have come out of our state over the past 10 days. Amid all of the noise and hate on display, it is refreshing to see that there are still people who want to lift up, love and support others instead of letting the few drag everyone down.
As South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader and philanthropist Nelson Mandela once said, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than the opposite.”
