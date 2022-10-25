Last week the parents of an 18-year-old University of Kentucky student, who died from alcohol toxicity following a fraternity house party in 2021, joined two state lawmakers, who plan to file legislation that would make hazing a crime in the bluegrass state, at the Capitol to testify before the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary.
Tracey Hazelwood, the mother of Lofton Hazelwood, told her son’s story about the hazing he endured while pledging a fraternity. She reported that in the weeks prior to his death Lofton was forced to drink alcohol, chew tobacco until he vomited and participate in vandalism.
He passed away on Oct. 18, 2021 after an investigation found that he had consumed 18 pours of bourbon in a plastic cup. According to his mother, he was left alone while extremely intoxicated and by the time he was discovered to be unresponsive it was too late.
Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, and Rep. Jonathan Dixon, R-Corydon, plan to file legislation — which would be known as Lofton’s Law — that would criminalize hazing in Kentucky.
Hazing is defined as an action that endangers the mental or physical health of a minor or student for the purpose of recruitment, initiation into, affiliation with or enhancing or maintaining membership or status within any organization.
According to the proposed legislation, activities considered hazing including causing, coercing or forcing a minor or student to violate federal or state law; consume any food, liquid, alcoholic beverage, drug, tobacco or other controlled substance; endure physical brutality, sexual brutality and other activities that endanger the person’s physical and mental health.
A person found guilty of first-degree hazing would be facing a Class D felony if she or he “intentionally or wantonly participates in hazing that results in serious physical injury or death.” The charge of second-degree hazing would be considered a Class A misdemeanor if he or she “recklessly participates in the act of hazing.”
One Republican asked Mills and Dixon to consider a stiffer penalty by making first-degree hazing a Class C felony.
“Or just find ways to be more punitive to discourage this type of criminal behavior, or maybe even have some sort of aggravated offensive if it involved some sort of fraternity or sorority hazing practice,” Rep. Patrick Flannery, of Olive Hill, stated.
Hazing is basically an extreme form of bullying and there is no need for it in our society. We believe that criminalizing hazing and making it punishable with jail time could help deter future incidents and ultimately deaths.
“We need Lofton’s Law in place as soon as possible,” Tracey Hazelwood testified. “It’s not going to bring my son back, but it might save somebody else’s son.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.