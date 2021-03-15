For the past year The State Journal has worked with the Franklin County Health Department on a daily basis in order to give our readers the most up-to-date coronavirus statistics and the latest information.

So when a local senior citizen raised concerns last week about area pharmacies now charging for COVID-19 testing — a service that had previously been free — the newspaper reached out to Health Department Director Judy Mattingly, who said her staff has the ability to test for the coronavirus but lately have been busy vaccinating county residents against the virus.

“We are so swamped with vaccine events that we’ve not been able to schedule large testing events,” she explained. “As long as we have vaccines we will continue to prioritize vaccine distribution.”

However, after hearing about the lack of free COVID-19 testing and that none of the 12 no-cost testing sites sponsored by the Kentucky Department for Public Health were in Franklin or neighboring counties, Mattingly reversed course.

On Thursday the health department announced it will offer a free weekly testing clinic from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays at its 100 Glenns Creek Road location, across from the Frankfort Cemetery. Registration is required and appointments may be made at fchd.org/covid19testing

We commend FCHD for being responsive to the needs of Franklin Countians, especially during this global health pandemic. When Mattingly heard there that local residents were being charged $60 or more for COVID-19 testing, she and her staff didn’t delay — they got busy addressing the issue to come up with a solution. 

It’s a pattern we have seen repeatedly over the past year. Health department staff have worked tirelessly to keep our community safe and informed about the coronavirus while also juggling the regular services it provides to local residents.

We thank Mattingly and her staff at the health department for putting the needs of the community first. We are fortunate to have them in Franklin County.

