At last week’s Kiwanis Club of Frankfort virtual meeting, a Kentucky mother shared the touching story of the 18-month wait she and her family endured while her young son, Jacob, who was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy, was on the list for a lifesaving heart transplant. Sarah Gilbert’s family never got the phone call that a heart was available and Jacob passed away at 4 years old on Sept. 14, 2012.
Oftentimes we hear about those who receive organ and tissue transplants in time to save their lives, but stories like Jacob’s are far too common.
Right now, there are 114,000 U.S. residents waiting for a lifesaving transplant. Each day 22 Americans die while on the wait list for an organ transplant and every 10 minutes another person is added to the national wait list.
In Kentucky, approximately 1,000 residents are on the organ transplant waiting list.
April is National Donate Life Month — a time to educate and encourage all Americans to give the gift of life by becoming organ, eye, tissue, marrow and blood donors.
“Organ and tissue donation saves and heals lives 365 days of the year, but it takes someone to make the important decision to register as a donor,” said Shelley Snyder, executive director of KY Circuit Clerks Trust For Life and vice president of strategic partnerships for Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA). “Registering as a donor takes less than a minute and gives hope to the 1,000 people in Kentucky who are waiting for a lifesaving transplant.”
Kentuckians can sign up to become organ and tissue donors online at donatelifeky.org or in the Medical ID tab on the iPhone Health app and at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet when renewing driver’s licenses.
Together we can save lives and shorten the amount of time those in need of organ and tissue transplants have to wait for lifesaving surgery. If you haven’t already, sign up to become an organ and tissue donor to give hope to patients like Jacob, whose young life could have been saved had a heart been found in time.
What about using convicted criminals on death row or lifetime sentences? I’m joking! .................?
Didn’t they pass that no helmet law for motorcycle drivers to get more organ donors ?
