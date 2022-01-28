A story featured in Wednesday’s edition about a woman who was recently arrested for squatting in an unfinished East Frankfort house highlights a larger problem — linking those who are homeless with available resources in our community — especially in cold weather.

The 33-year-old female was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, for sleeping in a house that was under construction on Kendallwood Drive off Rolling Acres. According to weather records, the temperature at the time was just above freezing.

Per her arrest citation, she was found lying on the floor in one of the bedrooms and allegedly told Frankfort Police that she had permission to be there. The property owner said she did not.

It appears as though she hadn’t attempted to steal anything in the house, but rather was in need of a place to sleep that was out of the elements.

Homelessness continues to be a common problem in Frankfort these days and the coronavirus pandemic has seemingly exasperated the issue. However, there are local organizations and services that can help the homeless — both women and men.

The Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, located at 303 E. Third St., has 13 beds for single women 18 and older, as well as two-bedroom apartments with eight total beds for families, including couples and men with children.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter also has a 24-hour hotline available by calling 502-320-3620. For more information, visit www.fcwomenandfamilyshelter.org

Located at 208 W. Campbell St., Simon House has seven units to house homeless women who are 18 and older, are pregnant and/or have children. It also provides temporary shelter at Days Inn that serves homeless men and women.

In addition to shelter, Simon House also provides assistance for low-income families in the community who are facing economic challenges, as well as essential items such as food, clothing and baby needs. The emergency hotline, which is staffed 24 hours a day, is 502-320-3620. For more information, visit http://www.simonhouseky.org/

ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter, which is located at 311 W. Second St., provides at least one nutritious meal seven days a week and temporary shelter for men on a night-to-night basis. Those in need of assistance can call 502-223-5179 or visit the website at http://www.accesssoupkitchen.com/

If you or someone you know is struggling with homelessness, reach out to one of these organizations. For those who are able, consider giving your money or time to help these local causes.

Homeless people don’t deserve our pity, they deserve our help.

