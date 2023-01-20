It’s not every day that those of us whose job it is to cover the news find ourselves as part of the news. But that was the case last Saturday as veteran State Journal sports reporter Linda Younkin was inducted into the inaugural class of the Franklin County High School Lady Flyers Hoops Hall of Fame. This is the second time she has received such recognition. In 2014, she was inducted into the FCHS Hall of Fame.
Linda, who has been a fixture at local sporting events for nearly 42 years, was one of 12 inductees who have played for, coached or contributed to the Lady Flyers program. The other 10 — all very deserving of the honor — included players Marylynn Barnett, Anna Beth Logan Bobbitt, Malaka Frank, Connie Goins, Sarah Hillyer, Andrea Howard Karimian, Allison Story Nix and Sally Zimmerman, coaches Nancy Finney and Joey Thacker, and program contributor Terry Johnson.
It’s fitting that Linda be included in the 2023 class considering she has covered or worked with 10 of the 11 fellow hall of fame inductees, which made the honor extra special, she said.
“I am very honored and humbled because, to me, I’ve just been doing my job,” she added. “I didn’t think that it was anything above and beyond that, so this is gratifying.”
A Louisville native and Western Kentucky University graduate, Linda got her feet wet in journalism at the Glasgow Daily Times for a year before moving to Frankfort in 1981 to begin her State Journal career.
During her tenure, she has spent countless hours in gymnasiums, ball fields, tracks and golf courses tirelessly following area teams and athletes and writing their stories into history. In fact, there are some local families who Linda has covered three generations of athletes.
She is also the ultimate team player in the newsroom as was evident in 2020. When Linda was asked to add the education beat to her workload — despite no previous experience during a worldwide pandemic while working remotely — she willingly accepted the challenge and took on the additional responsibility and, much like the quality sports reporting she has been producing for decades, has done a fantastic job.
To say we are proud of our colleague and friend would be an understatement. We can think of no one more deserving of this honor than Linda, who has dedicated most of her life to our community, and commend Franklin County High School and its girls basketball program for publicly recognizing all she has done and continues to do for Frankfort and Franklin County.
