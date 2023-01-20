It’s not every day that those of us whose job it is to cover the news find ourselves as part of the news. But that was the case last Saturday as veteran State Journal sports reporter Linda Younkin was inducted into the inaugural class of the Franklin County High School Lady Flyers Hoops Hall of Fame. This is the second time she has received such recognition. In 2014, she was inducted into the FCHS Hall of Fame.

Linda, who has been a fixture at local sporting events for nearly 42 years, was one of 12 inductees who have played for, coached or contributed to the Lady Flyers program. The other 10 — all very deserving of the honor — included players Marylynn Barnett, Anna Beth Logan Bobbitt, Malaka Frank, Connie Goins, Sarah Hillyer, Andrea Howard Karimian, Allison Story Nix and Sally Zimmerman, coaches Nancy Finney and Joey Thacker, and program contributor Terry Johnson.

